Clarius Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

FDX stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.