Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $69.82. 908,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

