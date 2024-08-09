ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.