Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) PT Raised to $48.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.15% from the company’s current price.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 466,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.