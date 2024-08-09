Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Susquehanna

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.29.

NET opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $44,853,289 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after buying an additional 2,575,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $221,858,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

