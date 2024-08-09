CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 24th

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

CNO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 87,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,203 shares of company stock worth $462,002 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

