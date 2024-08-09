Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 424,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after buying an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 149.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 193,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 253.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 625,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after buying an additional 84,920 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

