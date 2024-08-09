Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.985 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of -115.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn ($3.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -127.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 117,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,542,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.61 per share, for a total transaction of $526,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,811.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

