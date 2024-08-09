Coin98 (C98) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $98.56 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,550 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

