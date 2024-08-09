Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of COLL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.25. 59,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,716. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $490,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 186.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 530,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

