Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.87. 576,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,418,215. The firm has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

