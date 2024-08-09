Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comerica has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,580,000 after buying an additional 48,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

