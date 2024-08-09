Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,299,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.56. 131,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

