Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $55,362.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,781 shares of company stock worth $2,884,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 167,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

