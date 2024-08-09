Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.01

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 56514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 289.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.