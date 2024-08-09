Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.52

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.52 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 74.36 ($0.95). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 74.07 ($0.95), with a volume of 43,725 shares traded.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32. The stock has a market cap of £368.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.59.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.