Compass Point Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $309.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $2,352,000. Natixis acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 93,381 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

