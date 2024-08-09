CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of CMPO stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 2,298,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $836.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.