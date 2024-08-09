CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading Down 11.8%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

CompuMed Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Get CompuMed alerts:

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.