Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$6.85 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.43.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$122,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Insiders sold 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

