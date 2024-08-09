Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.15

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 97.15 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 121.25 ($1.55). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 102,602 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,330.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

