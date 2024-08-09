Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) PT Lowered to $33.00

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Contango Ore Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTGO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 2,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,188. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.00. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Contango Ore will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter worth $201,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

