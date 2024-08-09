Contrasting Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Euronav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $108.78 million 20.24 $12.44 million N/A N/A Euronav $1.24 billion N/A $858.03 million $5.86 N/A

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Euronav 103.93% 23.36% 13.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cadeler A/S and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Euronav 0 6 0 0 2.00

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.47%. Euronav has a consensus target price of $19.01, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Euronav’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav is more favorable than Cadeler A/S.

Summary

Euronav beats Cadeler A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

