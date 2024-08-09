Contrasting Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) & LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Empire Global has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Magic Empire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $18.96 million 0.44 -$15.94 million ($4.14) -0.81 Magic Empire Global $13.79 million 0.73 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LM Funding America.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LM Funding America and Magic Empire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -58.81% -24.61% -22.91% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats LM Funding America on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter. It also offers corporate services, which include accounting and financial reporting advisory, company secretarial services, internal control enhancement, investor relations advisory, and other consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

