Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTS

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.17. The company had a trading volume of 232,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,145. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. The firm has a market cap of C$833.46 million, a PE ratio of -420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5411111 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$134,946.00. In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$134,946.00. Also, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.