Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 5,971,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 14,175,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.45.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

