Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
