Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.94.

Coveo Solutions stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.91. The company had a trading volume of 88,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,841. The firm has a market cap of C$315.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.80. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.73 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

