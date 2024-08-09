Creditcoin Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $154.52 million and $9.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 358,092,259 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

