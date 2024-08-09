Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) PT Raised to $6.00 at B. Riley

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 101,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $115.08 million, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $36,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,342.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $19,280 over the last ninety days. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

