CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at DA Davidson

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

CRH traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25. CRH has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRH by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

