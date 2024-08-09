Critical Comparison: YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YY Group and Insperity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get YY Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Group $31.77 million 1.03 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Insperity $6.54 billion 0.53 $171.38 million $4.09 22.43

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.4% of Insperity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Insperity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for YY Group and Insperity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Insperity 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insperity has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Insperity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than YY Group.

Profitability

This table compares YY Group and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Group N/A N/A N/A Insperity 2.46% 138.16% 7.60%

Summary

Insperity beats YY Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YY Group

(Get Free Report)

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; integrated payroll; benefits administration; HR administration and employee onboarding; time and attendance; performance management; reporting and analytics; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for YY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.