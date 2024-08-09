Critical Review: NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 5.20% 6.62% 5.89% NetEase 28.75% 24.19% 16.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.03 million 2.14 $340,000.00 $0.01 87.98 NetEase $105.27 billion 0.55 $4.14 billion $6.45 13.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies. NetEase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.1% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Destiny Media Technologies and NetEase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 0 2 5 0 2.71

NetEase has a consensus price target of $123.86, suggesting a potential upside of 38.22%. Given NetEase’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetEase beats Destiny Media Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; and education digitalization solutions, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing; Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to the company's OCR capabilities; and Youdao Sports, a sports-centric educational system. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products; www.163.com portal and related mobile app, Wangyi Xinwen, which deliver information such as news, sports events, technology, fashion trends, and online entertainment; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

