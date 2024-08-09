Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Douglas J. Treff Sells 10,594 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crocs Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CROX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.27. The company had a trading volume of 899,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,737. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

