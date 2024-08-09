Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $245.24 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

