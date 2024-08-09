Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

