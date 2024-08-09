Csenge Advisory Group Buys 177 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 100,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 45,455 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. 2,793,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,388,350. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

