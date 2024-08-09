Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after acquiring an additional 169,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $349.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $441.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.78.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

