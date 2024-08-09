Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cencora were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock worth $1,476,658,274 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.87. 352,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,864. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.21 and a 200 day moving average of $231.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.