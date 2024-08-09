Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

FEMB opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $30.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

