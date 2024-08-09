Csenge Advisory Group Invests $217,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $174,971,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $30,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $16,838,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COKE traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,257.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,082.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $941.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $614.22 and a 52-week high of $1,305.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

