Csenge Advisory Group Invests $221,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 763.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,179,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,193,688.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,448,100 shares of company stock worth $106,825,157. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.