Csenge Advisory Group Invests $39,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $5,782,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 228,487 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 173,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,677,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

