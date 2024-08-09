Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

