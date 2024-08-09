Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $147,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 315.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 570,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after buying an additional 148,378 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 1,669,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,759. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

