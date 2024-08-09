Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 250 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.97. The company has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $145.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.