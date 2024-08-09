Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 98 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

