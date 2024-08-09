Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIVB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 606.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS DIVB traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,747 shares. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.