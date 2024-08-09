Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 842.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.64. 84,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,804. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.39 and a 12 month high of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.58.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

