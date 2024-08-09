Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

CURLF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 269,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $338.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.25 million. Analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.